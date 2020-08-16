UrduPoint.com
Students Suffer Due To Delay In BS Programs Initiation At H-8 College

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Islamabad Model Postgraduate College H-8, the biggest postgraduate college of the city, is still waiting for permission from the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) to start the four-year BS Program in the subjects of Economics and Computer Science.

According to an official source, the college wrote a letter to FDE in the month of July that it intended to commence the classes of BS Programs in the subjects of Economics and Computer Science in the coming academic session.

FDE neither responded to the college request nor asked Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) to visit the college to check the facilities which is mandatory before granting approval for commencement of BS program in these particular subjects.

A college professor said, "We fulfill the required criteria; we have excellent teaching faculty and infrastructure like spacious classrooms, library and other facilities in the college campus to run the program".

He said a large number of students inquired every day about the commencement of these programs but they are unable to tell them about the fate of these programs.

"I am surprised why FDE is reluctant to move forward to seek permission from QAU to run the programs in the college. The process of starting this program in these subjects seems lingering due to the lethargic attitude of the officials at FDE", he added.

Professor Tahir Mahmood, a representative of Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA) said, "Attaining higher education is the right of the students so the students seeking admission after FA/F.Sc should be given the opportunity of admission in BS Programs which is designed to broaden student's knowledge and experience".

To start BS Economics and Computer Science, FDE can play a pivotal role. Students are likely to have more career choices and higher paying positions if they get a BS degree, he said while urging the FDE to expedite the case and approach QAU for the sake of students.

