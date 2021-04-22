Students suffer due to Emerson university, college tug-of-war between faculty

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Students of Intermediate studying at Emerson University are suffering due to tug- of-war between faculty, over college's reconstitution as university.

Some students of FSc studying in Emerson University told APP on condition of anonymity on Thursday that despite order of classes resumption by govt from 9 to 12 for two days in week on Mondays and Thursday, no class could be held in this week.

"We went to take our class on recommended days , but were returned by security guards of university from main gate. We were not allowed to enter the university, they regretted.

Actually, tug -of-war between faculty members over reconstitution of Govt Emerson College as Emerson University has affected our studies a lot, they said adding that they had already faced great loss of studies in wake of Coronavirus.

" Today, we were told that our classes would be held after Eid-ul Fitr in May. Our exams are likely to be held in July and we are left with just a little over two months time for preparation.

Who will be responsible for our academic loss? " they questioned.

Govt has just allowed conducting of board classes only for preparation of exams, but unfortunately our teachers are not performing their duties under cover of university-College tussle, they lamented.

When approached a senior faculty member of Emerson University requesting annoynimity informed that a group of teachers of was backing students to hold a strike in favour of restoration of Govt Emerson College as they were not in favour of its reconstitution as university.

He informed that is why Intermediate classes were being held adding that they could arrange specially classes for those students who are interested to take classes.

An official of Directorate of Colleges said that acting VC, Dr Naveed Chaudhary was not coming to university in wake of global pandemic.

" Office of the VC is locked. Whom should I speak to about conducting classes of Intermediate? he said.

He stated that even then he would look into the matter so that student should not suffer.