Students Take Out Rally

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2023 | 03:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Hundreds of students of different schools and colleges on Sunday took out a rally to express solidarity with people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

People from different walk of life also participated in the rally.

The speakers, addressing the rally, said innocent people of the IIOJK were facing brutalities of the Indian government.

The world should take notice of atrocities and put an end to oppressionby the Indian forces in the held valley, they added.

