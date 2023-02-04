Students take out rally to express solidarity with innocent people of IIOJ&K

Hundreds of students of Education University took out a rally to express solidarity with people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and demanded the United Nations to play a role for securing and safeguarding the rights of the innocent Kashmiri

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Hundreds of students of education University took out a rally to express solidarity with people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and demanded the United Nations to play a role for securing and safeguarding the rights of the innocent Kashmiris.

Professor Dr Sheikh Israr Ahmed addressing the rally participants stated that innocent people of IIOJ&K were facing brutalities of the Modi government.

The world should take notice of the atrocities and put an end to oppression by the Indian forces in the valley.

He stated that Pakistani people were standing by innocent Kashmiris in their right to self-determination. The sacrifices of the innocent people of IIOJ&K will not go in vain, he added. On this occasion, the rally participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in support of the Kashmiris.