Students, Teachers' Delegation Visited CM Office

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 08:23 PM

A delegation of students and teachers of Government Girls Higher Secondary School and Government City Girls High School Taunsa, Dera Ghazi Khan, visited the Chief Minister's Office during a study tour of Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :A delegation of students and teachers of Government Girls Higher Secondary school and Government City Girls High School Taunsa, Dera Ghazi Khan, visited the Chief Minister's Office during a study tour of Lahore.

The students were shown documentaries about socio-cultural and government affairs along with a visit to different sections.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar welcomed the students and announced to regularly invite the students of government schools to Lahore on study trips along with a visit to his office for rendezvous with the CM.

The students of underdeveloped areas' government schools will be given preference in this regard, he appended.

"I am happy to meet with the students who are like my daughters and entertaining them is an honour," the CM maintained and asked them to work hard to excel in life. The promotion of education was the key agenda of the government, he reiterated.

The CM said a university will be started early in Taunsa along with the completion of the Fort Munro cadet college project. Meanwhile, the recruitment rules were being relaxed to overcome the shortage of teachers in Taunsa and other backward areas, he revealed. Underdeveloped areas' locals will be given preference, he said.

Similarly, the government has started the Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Scholarships to help underprivileged students to continue their studies, he mentioned. Meanwhile, facilities like roads and parks were also being improved in Taunsa to enhance the quality of life, he added.

Provincial Minister Murad Raas said the students of government schools were not less than anybody in intellect and abilities adding that the standard of government schools was being improved. The students said the welcome given to them was unprecedented.

The secretary schools, DGPR and others were also present.

