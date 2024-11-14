Students, teachers of Benazir Women University visit KP assembly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) A delegation of Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar comprising students and teachers on Thursday visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, where they briefed about the legislation process, budget preparation and its approval.

Acting Secretary, Syed Waqar Shah told the delegation that various capacity building training has been started for assembly staff following directives of the Speaker. He said visits of students to assembly have also been arranged to apprise them about the working and significance of the provincial legislature.

The delegation was told that a plan is under consideration to establish a museum in the assembly to preserve its parliamentary history. They were told that Old Jirga Hall is a historic section of the assembly that was also visited by Quaid-e-Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

On the occasion, students were also requested to prepare a comprehensive report on women parliamentarians of the province to highlight their contributions.