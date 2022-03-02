Students, teachers of Social Work Department UoP visits Ittela Cell, Radio Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

Students and teachers of Social Work Department, University of Peshawar (UoP) on Wednesday visited Ittela Cell of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Department where they were briefed about electronic and print media mechanism of reporting

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Students and teachers of Social Work Department, University of Peshawar (UoP) on Wednesday visited Ittela Cell of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Department where they were briefed about electronic and print media mechanism of reporting.

The students expressed interest in working of KP Information Department and enquired about telecommunication strategy and methods being used in print and electronic media reporting.

They were told that KP Information Department is operating largest radio network of public sector that is informing people about performance and initiatives of government.

The students later visited Radio Pakistan Peshawar Centre where Station Director Syeda Iffat Jabbar briefed them about working of On Air and Of Air Radio Studios and Information Technology Section.