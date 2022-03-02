UrduPoint.com

Students, Teachers Of Social Work Department UoP Visits Ittela Cell, Radio Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Students, teachers of Social Work Department UoP visits Ittela Cell, Radio Pakistan

Students and teachers of Social Work Department, University of Peshawar (UoP) on Wednesday visited Ittela Cell of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Department where they were briefed about electronic and print media mechanism of reporting

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Students and teachers of Social Work Department, University of Peshawar (UoP) on Wednesday visited Ittela Cell of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Department where they were briefed about electronic and print media mechanism of reporting.

The students expressed interest in working of KP Information Department and enquired about telecommunication strategy and methods being used in print and electronic media reporting.

They were told that KP Information Department is operating largest radio network of public sector that is informing people about performance and initiatives of government.

The students later visited Radio Pakistan Peshawar Centre where Station Director Syeda Iffat Jabbar briefed them about working of On Air and Of Air Radio Studios and Information Technology Section.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Media Government

Recent Stories

10 more tested COVID-19 positive in Faisalabad

10 more tested COVID-19 positive in Faisalabad

1 minute ago
 UN nuclear watchdog weighs up Russia condemnation

UN nuclear watchdog weighs up Russia condemnation

1 minute ago
 Quality research work stressed for combating futur ..

Quality research work stressed for combating future challenges : Vice Chancellor ..

1 minute ago
 Venice Biennale bans Russian delegations over Ukra ..

Venice Biennale bans Russian delegations over Ukraine

1 minute ago
 Oil surge hampers airlines' recovery: Ryanair CEO

Oil surge hampers airlines' recovery: Ryanair CEO

1 minute ago
 Spain to send 'military hardware' to Ukraine: Prim ..

Spain to send 'military hardware' to Ukraine: Prime Minister

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>