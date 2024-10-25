Open Menu

Students, Teachers Witness NA Proceedings

Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2024 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) A group of students and teachers of the Muslim education System of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday witnessed the proceeding of the National Assembly.

Chairperson Syeda Shehla Raza announced their presence in the guests’ gallery, and parliamentarians welcomed them by applauding and thumping the desks.

