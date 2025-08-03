Open Menu

Students Throng Bookstores Ahead Of School Opening

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2025 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) There are only a few days left for schools to open before the start of new academic activities, due to which children and parents have turned to bookshops to buy stationery.

Children have already started preparing for school after the holidays. They have started buying school bags, geometry boxes and other items of their favorite characters, bags with pictures of Spider-Man and dolls.

Parents of junior grade students told APP that children mostly like to buy stationery made of their favorite characters.

Shopkeepers said that there is more demand for cartoon bags and stationery instead of ordinary bags. They said that sales have decreased due to the 25 percent increase in the cost of books, copies and stationery. All businesses are affected by inflation. They urged the government to reduce taxes.

According to a study, students typically perform worse after summer vacation. This is all due to a lack of study during the summer vacation. As a result, even during the holidays, educationists recommend that children should not take a break from their studies.

