Students To Access Answer Sheets Along With Re-totalling

Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2025 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Peshawar has introduced a new policy aimed at ensuring transparency in the examination system and providing relief to students.

According to the Board official on Tuesday, under this policy, students applying for re-totalling will now also be able to view their answer sheets.

Applications for this facility must be submitted within the stipulated deadline. Students will be allowed to review their papers in the presence of either a parent or teacher.

If any mistakes are found in totalling or recording of marks, they will be corrected immediately. According to board officials, the entire process will be conducted transparently and in line with established rules and regulations.

