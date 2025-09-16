Students To Access Answer Sheets Along With Re-totalling
Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2025 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Peshawar has introduced a new policy aimed at ensuring transparency in the examination system and providing relief to students.
According to the Board official on Tuesday, under this policy, students applying for re-totalling will now also be able to view their answer sheets.
Applications for this facility must be submitted within the stipulated deadline. Students will be allowed to review their papers in the presence of either a parent or teacher.
If any mistakes are found in totalling or recording of marks, they will be corrected immediately. According to board officials, the entire process will be conducted transparently and in line with established rules and regulations.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from judicial work
UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitted undergraduate students
SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Sharjah
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on Independence Day
Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran have begun
NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar winds days in advance
Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen trade, investment relations
Official welcome ceremony held for UAE President’s arrival in Shusha, Azerbaij ..
China launches internet technology test satellite
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Da ..
Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic Emergency Summit in Doha
Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forgiving accused
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Door-to-door collection under SQP to improve cleanliness situation in Quetta: Commissioner6 minutes ago
-
Students to access answer sheets along with re-totalling6 minutes ago
-
CM orders action against illegal hydrants, tankers in Karachi6 minutes ago
-
155 candidates file papers for 913 vacacant seats of LG by-elections6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Tunisia to strengthen parliamentary cooperation6 minutes ago
-
ICT Police put child abuser, viral video offender behind bars16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan reaffirms ozone protection commitment on international day16 minutes ago
-
Body recovered from Sutlej16 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 evacuates over 19,400 people from flood-hit areas of Muzaffargarh16 minutes ago
-
Safa Quetta launches door-to-door waste collection to enhance urban sanitation16 minutes ago
-
NCNC2 launched at ANF Headquarters to strengthen Pakistan’s counter-narcotics response16 minutes ago
-
Reference filed in IBC against Imaan Mazari26 minutes ago