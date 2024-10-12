Open Menu

Students To Conduct Awareness Campaign To Educate About Dengue

Muhammad Irfan Published October 12, 2024 | 09:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) The Punjab government has declared a state of emergency in Rawalpindi due to the outbreak of dengue fever.

In response, a team of volunteers, led by Member of the Provincial Assembly Amina Hassan Sheikh, Mohsin Ayub, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, and Director of Colleges, has been formed to combat the spread of the disease.

The team, comprising of nearly 1,000 volunteers from government and private colleges, has pledged to work tirelessly to eradicate dengue fever.

They will conduct awareness campaigns in neighborhoods and distribute cards to educate the public about the disease.

In a special ceremony held at the Government Viqar-un-Nisa Postgraduate College and Government Satellite Town College for Boys, volunteers were handed out cards and trained by the Health Department to spread awareness about dengue fever.

The ceremony was attended by Member of the Provincial Assembly Amina Hasan Sheikh, Mohsin Ayub, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Waqar Hassan Cheema, Director of Colleges Professor Sher Ahmed Sati, Deputy Director Amjad Iqbal Khattak, Assistant Directors Professor Ahmar Waqar and Professor Shah Rukh Rashid, Superintendent Malik Jameel Awan, and principals and teachers of girls' colleges.

With the government's prompt action and the support of volunteers, the people of Rawalpindi are determined to wipe out dengue fever from their city.

Dengue Government Of Punjab Provincial Assembly Rashid Rawalpindi From Government

