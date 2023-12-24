Open Menu

Students To Follow Footsteps Of Quaid-e-Azam: Waqar Ahmad

Sumaira FH Published December 24, 2023 | 07:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Director of Arts Council, Waqar Ahmad has urged the need to follow Quaid’s guiding principles to achieve success in every segment of life.

He said hard work, honesty and a democratic approach were the main three pillars of the personality of the founder of the nation. ”We can achieve success in every segment of life by following his gold principles,” he added.

Talking to APP he urged the youngsters to adopt the values of discipline, unity and faith espoused by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to achieve success in life.

During the journey from Muhammad Ali Jinnah to becoming the Quaid-e-Azam, ‘Uswa e Hasna’ was an integral part of his edicts, points, speech and character at every step, he added.

Undoubtedly, the founder of Pakistan, with his willpower, intellectual abilities and tireless work, removed the yoke of centuries of slavery from the neck of the Muslims of the subcontinent forever, as a result of which he received the title of Father of the Nation, he said.

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is a great favour to the people of Pakistan that he made possible the establishment of an independent state for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

Today, it is necessary to strictly follow the rules and regulations mentioned by Quaid-e-Azam and play a full role in the development of the beloved country.

He informed that special events, seminars, cake-cutting ceremonies, painting exhibitions, and sports festivals are organized across the country to pay tributes to Quaid-e-Azam and shed light on his lifelong political struggle and guiding principles of unity, faith, and discipline.

He said, the nation would celebrate the birth anniversary of the Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Monday, Dec 25 with traditional zeal and fervour.

Special events are arranged on the day to highlight and promote the ideas and views of the Quaid-e-Azam. In these events, speakers highlight Quaid-e-Azam’s lifelong political struggle and his guiding principles of unity, faith and discipline.

He expressed his optimism that the country’s vibrant youth would take leadership roles in future and play a pivotal role in the affairs of the country.

He advised the children not to waste their time and focus on their studies.

