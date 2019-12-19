Students to get domicile at schools

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration has decided to issue domicile to public sector students at their schools

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration has decided to issue domicile to public sector students at their schools.

An accord was signed in this regard between the local administration and Federal Directorate of education (FDE) here on Thursday.

"This will not only reduce the workload of Deputy Commissioner (DC) office but also facilitate the students in getting their documents inside the school," DC Hamza Shafqaat told APP.

The teachers or their parents did not have to come to the office to get their domiciles, he said, adding that the teachers would be authorized to accept all documents and deliver domicile within the school.

"As part of our citizen outreach programme we have accomplished another milestone in providing governance at doorstep," Shafqaat remarked.