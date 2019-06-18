UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Students To Get Need-based Scholarships From BISP Funds To Pursue Higher Education

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 01:51 PM

Students to get need-based scholarships from BISP funds to pursue higher education

The Federal Government has decided to provide need-based scholarships to male and female students of higher education from funds of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :The Federal Government has decided to provide need-based scholarships to male and female students of higher education from funds of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

These scholarships would be channeled through the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to outstanding and needy students, the sources told APP on Tuesday.

Under the programme, the students would be able to pursue higher education at national and international leading universities with the funding support of BISP, they added.

They said that the students who wanted to apply for these scholarships, will have to submit the documents, explaining current financial profile of his/her family.

The students will also attach their previous degrees so as to check their educational eligibility, they added.

After reviewing the qualification, marks and eligibility of the male and female students, the HEC officials would finalize list of needy students on merit basis to get scholarships from the BISP, they said.

For the scholarships, they pointed out the funds of BISP would be transferred to the HEC account, while the selection process of students would be held through Higher Education Commission.

They said that the selected male and female students would be ableto get education at leading universities, both at national and abroad.

Related Topics

Education Male HEC Family From Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Emirates expands services for busy Hajj season

7 minutes ago

Kuwait oil price up to US$61.67 pb

7 minutes ago

Sialkot citizen to get double-decker tourist bus s ..

13 seconds ago

Expert warns of intense, steady episodes of heatwa ..

14 seconds ago

Denmark to Be Forced to Compensate Losses Over Nor ..

17 seconds ago

Asian markets rise with focus on Fed policy meetin ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.