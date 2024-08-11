Students To Get Opportunity To Explore Universe Through Telescopes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Students of the educational institutions run by Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) will be able to explore celestial objects through the use of telescopes and stimulate their interest in the space sciences.
In this regard, the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MoFEPT) and FDE are launching an initiative to promote astronomy and STEM education among students.
According to an official source, the Ministry of Education and Professional Training through FDE will provide support to the schools to purchase telescopes.
The initiative will help promote STEM education and inspire the next generation of scientists and explorers.
This initiative is a significant step towards nurturing scientific curiosity and interest in astronomy among students.
The knowledgeable staff member will supervise students during telescope use while the staff and students are being trained on telescope operation and safety.
The regular observation sessions will be held even during significant astronomical events. The students are supposed to maintain an Observation log during the Observation Sessions, the source said.
The regular cleaning and inspections of the telescopes will be maintained to prevent damage.
The telescope use will be integrated into science curriculum and research projects and astronomy clubs will be encouraged. The resources will be utilized from Kainat Studios, PakAstronomers and Pakistan Science Club.
The objective behind this initiative is to inspire passion for astronomy and scientific discovery among students and foster a generation of curious, informed, and enthusiastic scientists.
About the implementation of this initiative, the official source said that the school principals have to utilize allocated funds judiciously and ensure telescopes are used to their fullest potential to enrich students' educational journeys.
