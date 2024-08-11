Open Menu

Students To Get Opportunity To Explore Universe Through Telescopes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Students to get opportunity to explore universe through telescopes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Students of the educational institutions run by Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) will be able to explore celestial objects through the use of telescopes and stimulate their interest in the space sciences.

In this regard, the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MoFEPT) and FDE are launching an initiative to promote astronomy and STEM education among students.

According to an official source, the Ministry of Education and Professional Training through FDE will provide support to the schools to purchase telescopes.

The initiative will help promote STEM education and inspire the next generation of scientists and explorers.

This initiative is a significant step towards nurturing scientific curiosity and interest in astronomy among students.

The knowledgeable staff member will supervise students during telescope use while the staff and students are being trained on telescope operation and safety.

The regular observation sessions will be held even during significant astronomical events. The students are supposed to maintain an Observation log during the Observation Sessions, the source said.

The regular cleaning and inspections of the telescopes will be maintained to prevent damage.

The telescope use will be integrated into science curriculum and research projects and astronomy clubs will be encouraged. The resources will be utilized from Kainat Studios, PakAstronomers and Pakistan Science Club.

The objective behind this initiative is to inspire passion for astronomy and scientific discovery among students and foster a generation of curious, informed, and enthusiastic scientists.

About the implementation of this initiative, the official source said that the school principals have to utilize allocated funds judiciously and ensure telescopes are used to their fullest potential to enrich students' educational journeys.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan Education From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024

37 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

1 day ago
 Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
 Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago
 Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

2 days ago
 realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Techno ..

Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival

2 days ago
 Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike d ..

Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza

2 days ago
 Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private p ..

Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan