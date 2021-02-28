UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Students To Get Ready For Schools From Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 05:20 PM

Students to get ready for schools from Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :All schools and colleges, operating under the Federal Government Educational Institutions (FGEI) Cant/Garrison Directorate, would open from March 1 (Monday) as per the pre-coronavirus routine.

"The educational institutes will be operating five days a week with 100 percent attendance from Monday," a spokesman for the FGEI Wajid Masood said.

The full-fledged activities in schools and colleges had been restored after considerable decline in the corona cases.

He said heads of all educational departments had been instructed to ensure implementation of anti-COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in letter and spirit to avoid any contraction of the virus.

Wajid Masood said all students and faculty staff must follow the SOPs, maintain social distance, wear face masks and hand gloves, besides developing habit of frequent hand washing, especially during school/college timings.

Related Topics

March All From Government

Recent Stories

5,372 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered durin ..

7 minutes ago

SEHA introduces home monitoring programme for infa ..

7 minutes ago

ZHO, AHS launch &#039;Healthy Weight Management an ..

37 minutes ago

Emirates Steel sets its compass towards steel flat ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Rashid orders establishment of new digi ..

1 hour ago

Public Prosecution launches its new identity logo

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.