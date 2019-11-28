Students to play a role of water ambassadors: Sheikh Imtiaz

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Students will be made water ambassadors of the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) to play a vibrant role in water saving.

Wasa Vice Chairman Sheikh Imtiaz Mehmood said this while addressing a seminar on " Saving Water" held at the University of Lahore (UCL) on Thursday.

He said the water ambassadors would be made from all educational institutes of the country and they would give recommendations to save water.

He said: "Water is a great blessing of Allah, The Almighty, and its proper use is of utmost importance."