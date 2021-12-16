UrduPoint.com

Students Took Out Rally To Express Solidarity With APS Martyrs

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 08:40 PM

Students took out rally to express solidarity with APS martyrs

The students and teachers of various schools of Larkana on Thursday organized a rally to express solidarity with the martyrs of Army Public School (APS) Peshawar

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :The students and teachers of various schools of Larkana on Thursday organized a rally to express solidarity with the martyrs of Army Public school (APS) Peshawar.

The rally started from Government Pilot Higher Secondary School Larkana and concluded at SSP Office Chowk.

The participants of the rally were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans to condemn terrorism and pay homage to martyrs and slogans in favour of Pakistan Army and law enforcement agencies.

The speakers addressing to the participants stated that the whole nation was united to foil nefarious designs of terrorists.

They said that nation's commitment and unflinching spirit had defeated terrorists across the country.

They also stated the spirit of nation was impressive and it would remain intact in future.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Army Martyrs Shaheed Larkana From Government

Recent Stories

UAE, Malta discuss cooperation

UAE, Malta discuss cooperation

54 seconds ago
 Emirates Development Bank wins &#039;Ecosystem Ena ..

Emirates Development Bank wins &#039;Ecosystem Enabler of the Year&#039; award

1 hour ago
 OPPO unveils its first-ever foldable flagship phon ..

OPPO unveils its first-ever foldable flagship phone, OPPO Find N at INNO Day 202 ..

1 hour ago
 60 days of ‘Reimaging Energy’ with ENOC Group ..

60 days of ‘Reimaging Energy’ with ENOC Group at Expo 2020 Dubai

1 hour ago
 UAE, Colombia sign MoU for cooperation in cultural ..

UAE, Colombia sign MoU for cooperation in cultural and creative industries

1 hour ago
 France reopens notorious murder case against Moroc ..

France reopens notorious murder case against Moroccan gardener

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.