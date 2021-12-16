Students took out rally to express solidarity with APS martyrs

The students and teachers of various schools of Larkana on Thursday organized a rally to express solidarity with the martyrs of Army Public School (APS) Peshawar

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :The students and teachers of various schools of Larkana on Thursday organized a rally to express solidarity with the martyrs of Army Public school (APS) Peshawar.

The rally started from Government Pilot Higher Secondary School Larkana and concluded at SSP Office Chowk.

The participants of the rally were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans to condemn terrorism and pay homage to martyrs and slogans in favour of Pakistan Army and law enforcement agencies.

The speakers addressing to the participants stated that the whole nation was united to foil nefarious designs of terrorists.

They said that nation's commitment and unflinching spirit had defeated terrorists across the country.

They also stated the spirit of nation was impressive and it would remain intact in future.