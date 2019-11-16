UrduPoint.com
Students Took Part In Plantation Campaign In Khanewal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 04:03 PM

Scores of students of a government school took part in a plantation campaign under the British Council Programme, International School Award at Wajhiawala here

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) : Scores of students of a government school took part in a plantation campaign under the British Council Programme, International School Award at Wajhiawala here.

International School Award (ISA) of the British Council was functional in different schools of Pakistan, Bangladesh and other countries.

Coordinator ISA and teacher Government High School Wajhianwala Rai Israr Hussain while talking to APP said awareness about benefits of maximum plantation was created among students through lectures, seminars and walks.

He said that student made a special green wall which was highly appreciated by viewers. Israr stated that trees were vital for addressing issues of climate changes and pollution.

On this occasion, students also highlighted the importance of plantation through paintings.

