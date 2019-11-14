UrduPoint.com
Students Top Profession-wise Complaint List Of Pakistan Citizen Portal

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 04:57 PM

Students top profession-wise complaint list of Pakistan Citizen Portal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :As many as 44,632 students have registered their complaints with Pakistan Citizen Portal, highest in the category of profession-wise list followed by 32,101 private businessmen during one week, officials statistics revealed on Thursday.

The data of October 28 to November 4 showed that 31,130 engineers approached the portal while the number of complaints by other professions is civil servants 18,580, teachers 14,946, corporate sector 13,761, doctors 8,104 and lawyers 4,236.

The personnel from armed forces made 8,725 complaints.

The number of complaints in the categories of social worker was 6,221, political worker 2,450 and NGO worker 1,539.

The senior citizen and retired employees registered 2,690 complaints.

Those related to the field of journalism stood at 2,109.

More Stories From Pakistan

