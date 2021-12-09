UrduPoint.com

Students Trashed Others, Misbehaved Teachers In Bahauddin Zakaria University

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 09:32 PM

Students trashed others, misbehaved teachers in Bahauddin Zakaria University

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Some students of Bahauddin Zakaria University (BZU) alongwith outsiders trashed other students in Entomology Department, Department of Agriculture here on Thursday after a teacher refused to discontinue class on their demand.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Some students of Bahauddin Zakaria University (BZU) alongwith outsiders trashed other students in Entomology Department, Department of Agriculture here on Thursday after a teacher refused to discontinue class on their demand.

They also misbehaved with the teachers who tried to stop them, said a source of BZU.

On being altered their faculty members of the department rushed to the spot, the source said and added that some of the fellows of the students also arrived and started vandalizing the department.

The security of the university was called and the resident officer, Prof Tahir and security officer of the university, Khalil Khor arrived one hour and forty minutes later, the source informed.

The culprits fled the scene. The students and teachers closed the gates of the university and started protesting.

A large contingent of police along with SP Operation and DSP reached there.

After two hours, on the assurance of police and vice chancellor, the roads were opened. ASA president Dr Muhammad Riaz and other faculty members also reached the department and submitted application with the police station for an FIR, the source stated.

