Students Urge Authorities To Help Improve Jinnah Library
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2025 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Libraries are essential in a process of giving citizens access to knowledge. In digital times they are needed more than ever before. In times of the internet, everyone can visit a library without leaving home. It’s just a matter of opening a library website, and you can not only borrow an ebook but also ask the librarian an online various questions. Most importantly, however, libraries are the places where you can expect smart and clear answers to even the most difficult questions.
Quaid-e-Azam library is one of the richest libraries of Pakistan consisting important oriental collection. It is difficult to process Islamic and oriental literatures using Western Classification Schemes and Cataloguing Rules. Abdul Wadood, a senior citizen and visitor of the Quaid-e-Azam Library (QAL), said that the administration of the library has modified the Dewey Decimal Classification (DDC) system for its books, especially those relating to Islamic and Oriental literature. QAL has adjusted the DDC notations for subjects like islam, Pakistan, and Oriental Literature, as processing these topics directly with the Western classification system can be challenging.
This modification allows for a more accurate and relevant arrangement of their collection, according to the QAL's introduction page, he referred. But for the last one and a half year the Jinnah Library’s budget, promotion and purchase of books have been delayed and that issue should be solved as it is adding problems for its researchers and students. Similarly, he urged the meeting of the Board of Governors of Jinnah Library has not been held even after a long time.
Jinnah Library official sources told APP that the meetings' systems should be streamlined, so that the affairs of Jinnah Library can be improved. The approval of the budget, purchase of new books and many other matters including the discipline and provision of important notes to the researchers and CSS-students those preparing for civil service exams, is the need of the time.
It is worth mentioning here that the last meeting of the Board of Governors of Jinnah Library was held in October 2023, they said, adding that the promotion of employees is also needed to be improved. Likewise, IT-related equipment for the library may also be purchased, the employees of the library have urged the authorities concerned to held an immediate meeting of the board.
Meanwhile, a CSS student Turab Ali told APP that the Quaid-e-Azam Library is a great opportunity for the students that needs its services and facilities to be improved. He said one major concern is addressing the borrowing facilities.
"Maintaining silence and order is crucial within the library, as it will improve the capacity of the readers, especially those who prefer to work in a more relaxed environment," he added.
Hira Khan, another student, said that it is good that the Quaid-e-Azam Library maintains a database of 150 current topics, incorporating all newspaper articles related to those topics. She said, however, due to the rush of the students this library is not offering various services as it was offering in the past, that include a computer lab, printing/photocopying facilities, and a reserved room for those preparing for civil service exams.
