Students urged to curb pollution

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :University students could play a vital role to curb pollution, the district administration would implement the recommendation of varsity faculty.

Deputy Commissioner, Mahar Shahid Zaman Malik expressed these views while addressing a ceremony arranged by Ghazi University in connection with World Environment Day here on Monday.

He stressed the students to apprise public about environmental pollution adding that we need to form a society devoid of pollution for next generations.

He regretted that usage of plastic was causing incurable diseases.

The DC asked all stakeholders to come forward and exhaust all potentials for making the environment better.

Ghazi University VC, Dr M. Kamran informed every type of pollution in our society was poisonous.

He noted that each one of us was responsible for pollution found in our environment and now onus also lies with us to control it.

The VC desired everyone to do something practical to tackle this serious issue.