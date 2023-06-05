UrduPoint.com

Students Urged To Curb Pollution

Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2023 | 07:52 PM

Students urged to curb pollution

University students could play a vital role to curb pollution, the district administration would implement the recommendation of varsity faculty

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :University students could play a vital role to curb pollution, the district administration would implement the recommendation of varsity faculty.

Deputy Commissioner, Mahar Shahid Zaman Malik expressed these views while addressing a ceremony arranged by Ghazi University in connection with World Environment Day here on Monday.

He stressed the students to apprise public about environmental pollution adding that we need to form a society devoid of pollution for next generations.

He regretted that usage of plastic was causing incurable diseases.

The DC asked all stakeholders to come forward and exhaust all potentials for making the environment better.

Ghazi University VC, Dr M. Kamran informed every type of pollution in our society was poisonous.

He noted that each one of us was responsible for pollution found in our environment and now onus also lies with us to control it.

The VC desired everyone to do something practical to tackle this serious issue.

Related Topics

World Ghazi All

Recent Stories

Russia's Rosatom Completes Pilot Operational Cycle ..

Russia's Rosatom Completes Pilot Operational Cycle of Recycled Nuclear Fuel

18 minutes ago
 General Secretariat for Islamic Awareness Affairs ..

General Secretariat for Islamic Awareness Affairs in Hajj and Umrah guides pilgr ..

18 minutes ago
 CDA aims to make sports Islamabad's identity: Chai ..

CDA aims to make sports Islamabad's identity: Chairman

18 minutes ago
 Call for forging unity against plastic pollution a ..

Call for forging unity against plastic pollution as 'World Environment Day' obse ..

18 minutes ago
 19 dead, 1,204 injured in Punjab road accidents

19 dead, 1,204 injured in Punjab road accidents

18 minutes ago
 Govt successfully navigates challenges faced by Pa ..

Govt successfully navigates challenges faced by Pakistan: Prime Minister Muhamma ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.