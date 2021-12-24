UrduPoint.com

Students Urged To Follow Principles Of Quaid-e-Azam To Regain Past Glory

Students urged to follow principles of Quaid-e-Azam to regain past glory

The President, Anjuman-e-Faizul Islam (AFI), Prof Dr Riaz Ahmed on Friday urged the students to follow the Quaid-e-Azam's footsteps and his principles to regain the past glory

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :The President, Anjuman-e-Faizul islam (AFI), Prof Dr Riaz Ahmed on Friday urged the students to follow the Quaid-e-Azam's footsteps and his principles to regain the past glory.

He said that the nation was going to celebrate the 146th birthday of Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on December 25 (Saturday) across the country, with traditional zeal and fervor.

He urged the citizens to pay dignified homage to the great Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah by following in his footsteps in all areas of lives.

He said, Quaid-e-Azam had a vision for Muslims in the subcontinent which translated into the form of Pakistan.

Therefore, there was no more real pleasure for the nation than the commemoration of the anniversary of the great leader, he added.

He is a role model not only for us but for Muslims around the world because of the universal vision he instilled in the creation of Pakistan.

Let us live the Quaid ideals of Unity, Faith and Discipline with a renewed national spirit in order to ensure that this country rises above all seen and unseen challenges.

He said that the nation pays rich tributes to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Dec 25 for his valuable contribution towards creation of Pakistan, organizing and leading the Muslims to achieve a separate Muslim state in South Asia.

He urged the students to seek guidance from the lifestyle of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and work hard, put all energies to transform Pakistan into a model state.

"Our younger generation needs to work hard by following the footsteps of the Quaid. Our youth have a great potential, they can make Pakistan prosperous by adopting teachings of the Quaid in letter and spirit," he said.

"Quaid set a goal and worked extraordinarily hard for his cause, it was his continued struggle which turned the dream of separate homeland into reality", he added.

He emphasized on the students to seek knowledge with full attention and devotion so that they could be able to shoulder their coming responsibilities with regard to serve the country. From the struggle of Pakistan Movement to the incumbent government youth had a major contribution, he added.

Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah had high hopes from Pakistani youth and in all his important addresses to students, he stressed upon youth's vision in life, he said.

