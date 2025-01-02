Students Urged To Help Eliminate Extremism, Promote Peace
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2025 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) DIG Operations Muhammad Faisal Kamran has said that everyone should play a positive role to establish peace and end extremism in the country.
He was addressing an awareness session on security issues, organised by the Punjab University Directorate of Students Affairs at Al Raazi Hall on Thursday.
PU Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, DG PU Dr Rehan Sadiq Sheikh, Director Students Affairs Dr Shahzeb Khan, Chairman Hall Council Dr Mahboob Hussain, faculty members, police officers and a large number of students were present.
In his address, DIG Operations Muhammad Faisal Kamran said that the awareness campaign was aimed at strengthening the relationship between the public and the police.
He said that young students were an asset to Pakistan, who could take the country forward. He said the Punjab Police officers were setting up open courts from 12pm to 2pm in which the people can come for resolution of their problems.
Dr Khalid Mahmood said that such events were encouraged to promote trust between institutions and people. He said that there are laws in Pakistan but the problem is their implementation. He said that Punjab University is always with the institutions for peace and security in the country.
Dr Shahzeb Khan said that the DSA office will continue to play an active role in guiding its young students. He said that the students who graduated from PU are showing their skills all over the world including Pakistan.
