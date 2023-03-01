UrduPoint.com

Students Urged To Help Make Faisalabad Waste-free

March 01, 2023

Students urged to help make Faisalabad waste-free

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) held a daylong seminar at the NFC Institute of Engineering and Fertilizer Research on Wednesday and sought help of all students to make the industrial city waste-free.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar was the chief guest. FWMC Chief Executive Officer Bilal Feroz, Director NFC Dr Najaf Ali Awan, General Managers Operations Muhammad Ijaz Bandesha, Registrar Shabib Gill and students were present.

The DC said that under the 'Jugmug Faisalabad' programme, the cleansing of all city roads is underway adding that an awareness programme was also being followed for the common man to cut waste generation.

He also told the teachers and students about the utility of communication programmes and said that district administration was actively removing encroachments, repair and maintenance of roads, sweeping and scraping of roads, and beautification of crossings and green belts.

He urged students to play their role for waste segregation, curtailing environment pollution and making the city waste-free.

Bilal Feroz said that it was our collective responsibility to make our city neat and clean. He said that solid waste management had become a challenge in Pakistan as climate change is posing a threat to the human lives, adding that we would have to devise a strategy collectively to cope with these challenges.

Later, the deputy commissioner planted a sapling at the courtyard of the institute and offered 'dua'.

