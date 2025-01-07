SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial has said that Pakistan is a great gift of Allah and the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, with unwavering and tireless work, not only freed the Muslims of India from British imperialism, but also laid the foundation of the world's first ideological state of Pakistan and made Iqbal's dream a reality.

He expressed these views at a seminar in connection with the memory of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah at the Munimuddin Auditorium of Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) today. Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir along with teachers and students were present in large numbers. The DC said that the life of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah should be a beacon for the younger generation and students should research to know Jinnah, which will help them know how to move forward without compromising on principles in difficult situations.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was not only a great lawyer and politician of his time but also believed in the constitution and the supremacy of law. He said that the sole purpose of the establishment of Pakistan was to create an independent Islamic state where the golden principles of islam could be practically implemented. He urged the students to follow the Quaid's commandments of faith, unity, organization and firm conviction and play their role in the development and prosperity of the country and nation. He urged the teachers to attract students towards the teachings of the Quaid and Iqbal, which will establish a spiritual connection with the national heroes and will enhance their personality