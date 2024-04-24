Students urged to make earth safe for coming generations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Assistant Director Environment Ali Raza urged has students to play their role in making the earth safe for the future generations.

Addressing a function regarding the World Earth Day, organized by a private school and the Department of Environment here on Wednesday, he said the main purpose of the event was to raise awareness among students for the protection of the earth.

He said that every member of society could help restore the beauty of the earth by planting saplings.

The assistant director said that measures like cleanliness, energy saving, prevention of water wastage and minimal use of shopping bags should be made part of lifestyle.

Students presented various tableaus regarding the Earth Day.

Later, the official, along with teachers and students, also planted saplings.