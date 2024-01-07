Students urged to participate in debates for better future

(@FahadShabbir)

Wah Cantt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) Famous social activist Malik Sohail Akhter said on Sunday that today's youngsters should actively engage in debate competitions to develop the courage and confidence to take on difficulties if they wish to break free from the bonds of fear at pivotal moments in their lives.

He expressed his views during his talk as the event's chief guest at a local function organized by the Literary and Debating Society, University of Wah (UoW). He went on to say that getting students involved in extracurricular activities and discussions can help them unlock their potential and contribute to the development of their country.

On this occasion, there were also a lot of students, faculty members, intellectuals, poets, writers, educators, and officeholders of the literary and debating societies.

Speaking on this occasion, the president of the LDS University of Wah stated that society hopes to foster a love of language by giving university students a platform for self-expression and by fostering literary imagination.

