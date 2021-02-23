UrduPoint.com
Students Urged To Participate In Technical Courses

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 08:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Regional President PTI Labour Wing Tayab Jan Tuesday urged students to participate in technical courses along with their academics.

In a statement he said that unemployment issue could easily be addressed by imparting short technical courses which would not only increase capacity building of the students but also help them to earn livelihood in appropriate manner.

He said that students can start their own business availing facility of microfinance after completing technical courses.

