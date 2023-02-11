UrduPoint.com

Students Urged To Play Role In Development Of Country

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2023 | 03:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Transport and Information Technology Shahid Khan Khattak on Saturday urged the youth to utilize their capabilities and play an active role in the development and progress of the country.

He was talking to a delegation of students belonging to educational institutions of district Nowshera.

He said that government is not oblivious to the problems of students and they would be provided with needed help and assistance.

He said that all the needed facilities would be provided to students with the aim to prepare them to compete and explore new opportunities in the international market.

He said that the government is also prioritizing the promotion of science and technology keeping in view their significance for uplifting students.

