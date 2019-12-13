UrduPoint.com
Students Urged To Play Role In Narcotics Eradication: Amjad Javid Saleemi

Fri 13th December 2019 | 07:56 PM

Students urged to play role in narcotics eradication: Amjad Javid Saleemi

MULTAN, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Federal Secretary Narcotics Control Amjad Javid Saleemi Friday urged students to play their role for eradication of drugs from society by supporting the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) and police.

Speaking at an anti-narcotics seminar in the Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) here, he underlined the need for launching a joint campaign to protect society from drugs.

Saleemi apprised students of his Ministry new application 'Zindigi' in detail'.

Addressing the seminar, BZU VC Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi said the BZU administration had control on drugs at the campus.

Dr Amanullah, Dr Rehan Sadiq and a large number of students attended the seminar.

