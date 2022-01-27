UrduPoint.com

Students Urged To Prepare For Future Challenges : Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2022 | 09:19 PM

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif has urged students to prepare themselves for future challenges keeping in view outcome of events happened in the history

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif has urged students to prepare themselves for future challenges keeping in view outcome of events happened in the history.

He expressed these views while attending the launching ceremony of book written by senior journalist, Zahid Hussain held in Area Study Centre University of Peshawar. The ceremony was also attended by Director Areas Study Centre, Dr. Shabbir Ahmad, students and faculty members.

Barrister Saif said that we have to decide our future course after analyzing outcomes of events happened in the past.

He said that personal dislikes and likes should not affect our decision making power and we have to understand dynamics o f changing global scenario while making decisions.

He said that Prime Minister, Imran Khan is fully capable to overcome challenges faced by the country and added that students and academia should also play their part for development of the country. He said that students should improve their capabilities and venture into contemporary fields of education and technology for progress of country.

