UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Students Urged To Realize Online Education Importance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

Students urged to realize online education importance

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner, Income tax (Inland), Imtiaz Solangi urged students that now education without use of technology is not possible, therefore, by realizing the importance of online education, they are required to focus on better use of internet.

At Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi during his talk in the university's digital media studio, the Commissioner said that without use of internet, it would lead one to isolation from the changing world .President MAJU, Prof. Dr. Zubair Shaikh and Assistant Prof. Baber Salem also participated, said MAJU release on Thursday.

The Commissioner said that he was very happy to know that MAJU switched over to online education immediately after the closure of educational institutions in February this year due to COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

He said besides conducting online classes here, online examination was also conducted successfully at MAJU and online admissions also completed for the current semester.

Briefing the students and the teachers about functioning of the Federal board of Revenue, he said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, the collection of revenue was went down. But, now the current account deficit had been overcome and the balance of payments also improved and the country was moving towards betterment.

He said that due to the reduction in revenue collection, the government was forced to take loans to run the affairs of the country. It required expert measures to deal with the difficult situation by planning the expenditure.

He informed that for increasing collection of taxes, the system of tax payment was being simplified by FBR so that a common man could pay his tax by filling up his own income tax form.

He said FBR was doing best to provide information to the people about the payment of taxes.

Related Topics

Karachi Internet World Technology Education Salem Man Lead February FBR Media From Government Best

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs showcases information security exper ..

51 minutes ago

Doctors' poor response to calls endangering patien ..

49 minutes ago

Opp parties' resignations from assemblies won't da ..

49 minutes ago

Russia's Novatek Says Signed Deal With Siemens Ene ..

49 minutes ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

49 minutes ago

Misuse of power not to be tolerated, RPO warns off ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.