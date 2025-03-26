Open Menu

Students Urged To Work Hard For Competing In Contemporary World

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Social Welfare, Syed Qasim Ali Shah has urged students to work hard and prepare themselves to meet challenges of the contemporary world.

He was addressing the prize distribution ceremony in at St. Mary’s High School, Peshawar as the chief guest.

He said that students are future of the nation and they must increase their capabilities to tap opportunities emerging in the current scenario.

Provincial minister emphasized that the current government is focusing education sector allocating substantial funds in the annual budget. He said that under leadership of Chief Minister KP, provincial government is taking all necessary steps to equip the province’s youth with quality education.

He appreciated the outstanding performance of St. Mary’s High school students and also distributed awards among outstanding students.

