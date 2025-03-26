Students Urged To Work Hard For Competing In Contemporary World
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2025 | 07:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Social Welfare, Syed Qasim Ali Shah has urged students to work hard and prepare themselves to meet challenges of the contemporary world.
He was addressing the prize distribution ceremony in at St. Mary’s High School, Peshawar as the chief guest.
He said that students are future of the nation and they must increase their capabilities to tap opportunities emerging in the current scenario.
Provincial minister emphasized that the current government is focusing education sector allocating substantial funds in the annual budget. He said that under leadership of Chief Minister KP, provincial government is taking all necessary steps to equip the province’s youth with quality education.
He appreciated the outstanding performance of St. Mary’s High school students and also distributed awards among outstanding students.
APP/mds/
Recent Stories
Envoys from Muslim Council of Elders participate in communal Iftar at Islamic Cu ..
Arab Parliament condemns Israeli bombing of Koya in Syria
Fujairah Hospital attains LEED Gold Certification for sustainability, energy eff ..
Sharjah Ruler amends laws on police, military ranks
FNC, British Parliament discuss joint cooperation, latest regional developments
France to showcase energy infrastructure solutions at Middle East Energy 2025
RTA carries out roadworks leading to Hatta Souq Roundabout
SUPARCO predicts sighting of Shawwal moon
Additional taxes on consumers using solar systems postponed
Sharjah Digital Department sets regional benchmark with Circularo Award for Digi ..
Emirates Group co-locates to world's largest solar-powered data centre
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Turkish ambassador call Pakistan second home for Turkish citizens48 seconds ago
-
13 dead , 1,491 injured in Punjab road accidents51 seconds ago
-
Jhang police crack down on vehicle lifters, recover stolen goods worth Rs12.9 Crore53 seconds ago
-
Ayaz Sadiq offers Condolences on demise of Naveed Akbar’s father55 seconds ago
-
Students urged to work hard for competing in contemporary world1 minute ago
-
SACM reviews arrangements in Ramzan Sahulat Bazaar11 minutes ago
-
Doctors warn of rising fungal infections, stress hygiene, proper treatment51 minutes ago
-
Ecnec approves Rs. 13b Multan-Vehari additional carriageway51 minutes ago
-
ACs inspect sanitation conditions in Kharian, Sarai Alamgir51 minutes ago
-
IRSA approves water availability only for April with 43pc system shortfall1 hour ago
-
SUPARCO predicts sighting of Shawwal moon1 hour ago
-
Gilani offers Condolences on passing of Naveed Akbar’s father1 hour ago