Students Urged To Work Hard To Make Pakistan Prosperous Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2023 | 12:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Wednesday urged the students to work hard to make Pakistan a prosperous country.

Attending a program as chief guest organized at Divisional Public school (DPS) in connection with Independence Day celebrations the Commissioner said that under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam, the Muslims of the sub-continent got an independent country. The purpose of celebrating Independence Day is to show unity as a nation, he added.

The Commissioner said," We can face all challenges through unity. Pakistan was achieved after many sacrifices and now we all have to play a role in its development," he said.

"Jashan-e-Azadi' is not the name of a day but it is the name of the history of the sacrifices of our elders. August 14 is the dawn for which our forefathers rendered supreme sacrifices," Liaquat Ali Chatta added.

"We should value freedom and play our constructive role in the journey of development and prosperity of the country, he urged the participants. Teachers have a heavy responsibility to not only inform the children about the history of the country but also prepare them for how they can contribute to the development of the country. Today we have to pledge that we will work together for the development of Pakistan," he said.

The students are the asset of the nation, the country's destiny and future would be in their hands tomorrow, Liaquat Ali Chatta said.

Principal DPS Mirza Muhammad Yasin was also present on this occasion.

The students on the occasion also presented the national anthem and national songs.

