Students Visit FCCI
Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2023 | 03:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) A 60-member delegation of students on Tuesday visited the
Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).
FCCI Senior Vice President Dr Sajjad Arshad said self confidence should be infused in students
so that they could speak and ask questions from their teachers without any hesitation, adding that
students must be encouraged to participate in co-curricular activities.
Vice President Haji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli said the FCCI played a key role in bridging gap between the government and business community.