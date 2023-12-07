Students visit KP’s only shelter home for stray dogs

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Students of Saint John school visited Lucky Animal Protection Shelter (LAPS), the only sanctuary for maltreated, beaten, injured, and starving stray dogs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The visit was organized as a study tour to educate students about the treatment of stray dogs mostly injured or ailing animals.

TARS Foundation, a non-governmental organization, arranged the tour for students, mostly the distinction holders.

On arrival at LAPS, Zeba Masood, owner of the sanctuary welcomed the visiting students and introduced them to more than 275 dogs getting protection at the sanctuary.

Zeha apprised students on how to behave with stray dogs and extend love to them instead of hate and pelting stones.

She also informed visitors about the functioning of LAPS, its objective, and the services so far being provided in the protection and treatment of hundreds of street dogs and other animals.

She said it is the responsibility of the state and individuals as well to extend love to all the creatures especially those which are not owned by anyone and are roaming in streets in search of food and shelter.

Zeba also distributed printed materials among students for their guidance in the treatment of street dogs mostly those which become handicapped due to injuries and illness.

The students got mixed with tale-wagging dogs and appreciated the efforts made by Zeba Masood in establishing a first-ever dog shelter home on her own resources and on basis of donations by animal lovers.