Open Menu

Students Visit Police Lines

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2023 | 08:09 PM

Students visit Police Lines

On the invitation of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hasan Iqbal, students of Shadab Girls College along with teachers visited Police Lines

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :On the invitation of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hasan Iqbal, students of Shadab Girls College along with teachers visited Police Lines.

The students were briefed about the police services provided at Police Khidmat Markaz, Protection Center and Meesaq Center.

The students appreciated the initiatives like Punjab Police App, Apna Pyara, Women Safety App, the best services provided to the citizens in a comfortable and dignified manner at the service centers and expressed interest in the Punjab Police Youth Internship Program.

DPO Muhammad Hasan Iqbal said that more than 50% of the population of Pakistan consists of women and without the active role of women, the society cannot develop.

The DPO said that the purpose of the visit is to create self-confidence in the students, to make them aware of police working and to reduce the barrier gap between the public and the police.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Punjab Visit Women Best

Recent Stories

SCFD hosts Financial Forum 2023 with emphasis on d ..

SCFD hosts Financial Forum 2023 with emphasis on digital gateways

12 minutes ago
 ATC allows fresh physical remand of Mehmoodur Rash ..

ATC allows fresh physical remand of Mehmoodur Rasheed in 3 cases

47 seconds ago
 Cold-blooded murder of Hardeep Singh in Canada exp ..

Cold-blooded murder of Hardeep Singh in Canada exposed Delhi's ugly face before ..

18 minutes ago
 Governor chairs senate meeting of AWKUM, suggests ..

Governor chairs senate meeting of AWKUM, suggests measures to overcome financial ..

18 minutes ago
 ICP nabbed fraudsters for deceiving individuals re ..

ICP nabbed fraudsters for deceiving individuals regarding immigration to foreign ..

3 minutes ago
 Pesco to reduce load shedding in areas of maximum ..

Pesco to reduce load shedding in areas of maximum recovery

24 minutes ago
Man arrested for murder attempt on his brother in ..

Man arrested for murder attempt on his brother in law

24 minutes ago
 Commissioner assigned additional charge of DG PDA

Commissioner assigned additional charge of DG PDA

24 minutes ago
 Charles III welcomed in France for first visit as ..

Charles III welcomed in France for first visit as king

24 minutes ago
 Most wanted dacoit killed in encounter with police ..

Most wanted dacoit killed in encounter with police

24 minutes ago
 AIIB’s debut operational office opens in Abu Dha ..

AIIB’s debut operational office opens in Abu Dhabi

42 minutes ago
 Woman killed over old enmity

Woman killed over old enmity

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan