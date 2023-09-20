Students visit Police Lines

On the invitation of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hasan Iqbal, students of Shadab Girls College along with teachers visited Police Lines

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :On the invitation of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hasan Iqbal, students of Shadab Girls College along with teachers visited Police Lines.

The students were briefed about the police services provided at Police Khidmat Markaz, Protection Center and Meesaq Center.

The students appreciated the initiatives like Punjab Police App, Apna Pyara, Women Safety App, the best services provided to the citizens in a comfortable and dignified manner at the service centers and expressed interest in the Punjab Police Youth Internship Program.

DPO Muhammad Hasan Iqbal said that more than 50% of the population of Pakistan consists of women and without the active role of women, the society cannot develop.

The DPO said that the purpose of the visit is to create self-confidence in the students, to make them aware of police working and to reduce the barrier gap between the public and the police.