Students Visit Rangers Training Center Under Programme "Day Out With Rangers"

Wed 30th September 2020 | 05:30 PM

Students visit Rangers training center under programme

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The Rangers organized a programme "Day Out with Rangers" to strengthen social ties between Pakistan Rangers Sindh and the youth of the city.

Under the programme, students of Government Degree College (Boys / Girls) Majeed Stadium Road Karachi visited Pakistan Rangers Sindh Training Center and school on Wednesday, said a news release.

The programme aimed at to provide information and the steps taken by Sindh Rangers in the Karachi operation. The students were briefed about Karachi operation.

On the occasion, the visiting delegation of students was informed that the positive results of the Karachi operation are visible in the form of peace and the operation will continue till the logical end without any discrimination.

The mock exercises and drills were also conducted by the special forces of Rangers to deal with possible terrorism.

Later, the participants also visited the Rangers Shooting Club. The participants appreciated the efforts of the Rangers to restore peace in the city.

1 minute ago

