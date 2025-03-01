Students Visit Rawalpindi Police Lines, Get Briefing On Organisation
Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2025 | 06:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) The students of Al-Wilayat Organization on Saturday visited the Rawalpindi Police Lines Headquarters, where they were briefed about the working of Women Police Station, Tahafuz Markaz and Khidmat Markaz Liaquat Bagh.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Admin Shahida Yasmin, Station House Officer Women Police Station, In-charge Tahafuz Center and Khidmat Markaz and other officers took the students around of the offices, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.
The students were told that the Women Police Station was working to protect the rights of women.
They were further informed that the Tahafuz Markaz was also providing services for the protection of transgenders, women, abandoned children and special persons.
Similarly, police character certificates, police verification, first information report copies, learner driving licence, driving licence renewal and other facilities were being provided at the Police Khidmat Markaz, it was told.
DSP Shahida Yasmin said that the Rawalpindi Police were taking all possible steps for the convenience and service delivery to the citizens.
The students appreciated the working of Rawalpindi Police and the steps taken by them to provide facilities to the citizens.
Recent Stories
Mustafa Aamir Murder case: Sindh Prosecution expresses dissatisfaction over poli ..
Alam Group of Companies, CND Clean Energy MoU at Solar Pakistan Exhibition
Digital Growth Alliance hosts round table on challenges, opportunities for worki ..
IHC summons Adiala Jail superintendent for not allowing Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ..
Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah contributes AED 20 million to Fathers’ Endowment cam ..
AAJ Network: Redefining Ramadan with Unmatched Brilliance!
MoFA announces full readiness for Umrah season during Ramadan, reaffirms its com ..
UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..
UAE leaders congratulate Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina on I ..
China's non-manufacturing sector continues to expand in February
Chinese researchers invent power-free device to separate plasma from whole blood
S. Korea's exports rebound to US$52.6 bn in February
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LGH surgeons perform successful Laparoscopic Nephrectomy on patient1 minute ago
-
DPM , Danish FM discuss bilateral ties2 minutes ago
-
GCCI opens women’s enclave for female entrepreneurs2 minutes ago
-
CM announces Rs100,000 each cash prize for 4 champs2 minutes ago
-
Students visit Rawalpindi Police Lines, get briefing on organisation2 minutes ago
-
Rescue-1122 responded to over 180,000 emergencies last month12 minutes ago
-
KP Govt announces working hours during Ramadan-202512 minutes ago
-
Mustafa Aamir Murder case: Sindh Prosecution expresses dissatisfaction over police investigation31 minutes ago
-
Over 307,000 people benefit from Ramazan bazaars in 24 hours42 minutes ago
-
Drug pushers sentenced 14 years in prison52 minutes ago
-
16 stolen motorcycles recovered, thief arrested52 minutes ago
-
Painting, calligraphy, speech competition celebrates Chinese New Year52 minutes ago