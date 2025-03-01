Students visit Rawalpindi Police Lines, get briefing on organisation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) The students of Al-Wilayat Organization on Saturday visited the Rawalpindi Police Lines Headquarters, where they were briefed about the working of Women Police Station, Tahafuz Markaz and Khidmat Markaz Liaquat Bagh.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Admin Shahida Yasmin, Station House Officer Women Police Station, In-charge Tahafuz Center and Khidmat Markaz and other officers took the students around of the offices, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

The students were told that the Women Police Station was working to protect the rights of women.

They were further informed that the Tahafuz Markaz was also providing services for the protection of transgenders, women, abandoned children and special persons.

Similarly, police character certificates, police verification, first information report copies, learner driving licence, driving licence renewal and other facilities were being provided at the Police Khidmat Markaz, it was told.

DSP Shahida Yasmin said that the Rawalpindi Police were taking all possible steps for the convenience and service delivery to the citizens.

The students appreciated the working of Rawalpindi Police and the steps taken by them to provide facilities to the citizens.