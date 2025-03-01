Open Menu

Students Visit Rawalpindi Police Lines, Get Briefing On Organisation

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Students visit Rawalpindi Police Lines, get briefing on organisation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) The students of Al-Wilayat Organization on Saturday visited the Rawalpindi Police Lines Headquarters, where they were briefed about the working of Women Police Station, Tahafuz Markaz and Khidmat Markaz Liaquat Bagh.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Admin Shahida Yasmin, Station House Officer Women Police Station, In-charge Tahafuz Center and Khidmat Markaz and other officers took the students around of the offices, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

The students were told that the Women Police Station was working to protect the rights of women.

They were further informed that the Tahafuz Markaz was also providing services for the protection of transgenders, women, abandoned children and special persons.

Similarly, police character certificates, police verification, first information report copies, learner driving licence, driving licence renewal and other facilities were being provided at the Police Khidmat Markaz, it was told.

DSP Shahida Yasmin said that the Rawalpindi Police were taking all possible steps for the convenience and service delivery to the citizens.

The students appreciated the working of Rawalpindi Police and the steps taken by them to provide facilities to the citizens.

Recent Stories

Mustafa Aamir Murder case: Sindh Prosecution expre ..

Mustafa Aamir Murder case: Sindh Prosecution expresses dissatisfaction over poli ..

31 minutes ago
 Alam Group of Companies, CND Clean Energy MoU at S ..

Alam Group of Companies, CND Clean Energy MoU at Solar Pakistan Exhibition

45 minutes ago
 Digital Growth Alliance hosts round table on chall ..

Digital Growth Alliance hosts round table on challenges, opportunities for worki ..

51 minutes ago
 IHC summons Adiala Jail superintendent for not all ..

IHC summons Adiala Jail superintendent for not allowing Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ..

59 minutes ago
 Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah contributes AED 20 milli ..

Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah contributes AED 20 million to Fathers’ Endowment cam ..

2 hours ago
 AAJ Network: Redefining Ramadan with Unmatched Bri ..

AAJ Network: Redefining Ramadan with Unmatched Brilliance!

3 hours ago
MoFA announces full readiness for Umrah season dur ..

MoFA announces full readiness for Umrah season during Ramadan, reaffirms its com ..

4 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulat ..

UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Chairwoman of Presidency ..

UAE leaders congratulate Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina on I ..

4 hours ago
 China's non-manufacturing sector continues to expa ..

China's non-manufacturing sector continues to expand in February

4 hours ago
 Chinese researchers invent power-free device to se ..

Chinese researchers invent power-free device to separate plasma from whole blood

4 hours ago
 S. Korea's exports rebound to US$52.6 bn in Februa ..

S. Korea's exports rebound to US$52.6 bn in February

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan