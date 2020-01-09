Students visits Alhamra Art Museum

The students of different colleges and universities Thursday visited Alhamra Cultural Complex Qaddafi Stadium to see the Alhamra Art Museum

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The students of different colleges and universities Thursday visited Alhamra Cultural Complex Qaddafi Stadium to see the Alhamra Art Museum.

LAC Executive Director Athar Ali Khan said that the Alhamra Art Museum was an important institution, there were around 300 artworks of 118 world-renowned artists.

He added that the Alhamra Art Museum was a hub for art lovers, and recently it had worked hard to restore nine rare artworks to their original form.