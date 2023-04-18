UrduPoint.com

Students Visits Leather Garment Industry

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2023 | 01:40 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :The English Works (EW) students of Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) visited the IMPETUS trading(leather garments industry) here on Tuesday.

They visited the production units and interacted with workers, managers, and supervisors.

The students got an opportunity to explore arts, crafts, and science from different departments while learned practical and professional prospects during the visit.

