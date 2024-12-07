Students Week Celebrations Starts At Zubaid Girls College Hyderabad
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Celebration of much-anticipated students week has been started in Government Zubiada College for Girls Hyderabad other day
The event, graced by the presence of distinguished dignitaries including *Regional Director Hyderabad, Prof. Nasir Iqbal, and Additional Director (Legal), Prof. Maliha Soomro*, marked the beginning of a week filled with cultural extravaganza, intellectual pursuits, and a celebration of youth.
The Principal Prof. Farah Naz Siddiqui extended a warm welcome to all the guests, faculty, and students, setting the tone for a week of festivities and learning.
Her words echoed the significance of Student Week as a platform for students to showcase their talents, explore their passions, and foster a sense of community.
Prof. Nasir Iqbal, the chief guest, delivered an inspiring address, emphasizing the importance of such events in the holistic development of students.
He highlighted the role of co-curricular activities in nurturing creativity, critical thinking, and leadership skills.
His words resonated with the audience, motivating them to actively participate in the week's events.
The inauguration ceremony was a visual spectacle, with captivating artwork created by talented students adorning the campus.
The vibrant colors and innovative designs showcased the artistic prowess of the young minds, leaving the audience in awe.
Melodious voices of students filled the air as they competed in *Qirat and Naat competitions*, their soulful recitations captivating the hearts of all present.
As the inauguration ceremony concluded, the campus was filled up with anticipation for the days to come.
Student Week promised a diverse array of events, including literary competitions, debates, musical performances, and cultural showcases.
The week would be a testament to the vibrant spirit of the college and the boundless potential of its students.
