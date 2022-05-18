UrduPoint.com

Student's Work Displayed At Punjab Arts Council

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2022 | 06:32 PM

Student's work displayed at Punjab Arts Council

Punjab Arts Council (PAC) on Wednesday displayed the work of Fashion and Graphic designing classes to showcase their talent to the world

The special guest of the exhibition was Chairperson Al-Hamra board of Directors Muniza Hashmi.

Addressing the function, Maniza said that PAC was at the forefront in promoting the country"s civilisation, cultural values and all aspects of fine arts through its day and night endeavours.

The younger generation was getting acquainted with new national literature and cultural aspects.

She added that PAC was striving to improve the soft image of Pakistan in the world.

The standard programming of PAC was a harbinger of a bright future for the arts and is a means of ridding the extremism and intolerance of the society, she added.

On the occasion, Naheed Manzoor said that Arts Council had provided training to thousands of children in various short courses for the last five decades.

Children trained by the arts council earned a decent living while hundreds of students were still studying music, guitar, tabla, keyboard, fiddle, painting, Islamic calligraphy, cooking, bacon, fashion, textile designing and professional computer graphics classes.

While speaking on the occasion, Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that young artists were the future of Pakistan.

The platform of the Arts Council was always available for the youth.

"Let them spread their art to the world through the platform of the Arts Council," he added.

At the end of the ceremony, certificates of appreciation were also distributed among the students.

