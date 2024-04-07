Open Menu

Studies Show Strawberries Potential In Kidney Health

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Studies show strawberries potential in kidney health

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) A recent research showed that strawberries were potentially beneficial in the quest for better kidney health.

Studies published in the Clinical Kidney Journal have highlighted the positive impact of fiber-rich diets on the progression of chronic kidney diseases.

Studies further underscore the potential benefits of incorporating strawberries into one's dietary routine for promising outcomes for individuals grappling with renal concerns.

Addressing the critical link between diet and kidney health, researchers have honed in on strawberries for their low potassium content.

Strawberries, with their naturally low potassium levels, thus present a favorable option for those seeking to bolster renal well-being.

Furthermore, the antioxidant-rich profile of strawberries, comprising notable compounds such as vitamin C, anthocyanins, and flavonoids is beneficial in combating oxidative stress and inflammation, research suggested.

These properties hold promise in not only slowing kidney disease progression but also in reducing the incidence of other chronic ailments.

Noteworthy is the fiber content of strawberries, which aids in digestion and blood sugar regulation.

The versatility of strawberries in culinary applications offers ample opportunities for integration into daily meals and snacks.

