Study finds buckwheat-containing bread beneficial for cardio-metabolic health

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) A recent study conducted at The University of Agriculture, Peshawar (UAP) has revealed that buckwheat-containing bread can have positive effects on cardio-metabolic biomarkers in both healthy and diabetic individuals.

The research, carried out by Dr Khoula Begum as part of her PhD dissertation in Human Nutrition, explored the nutritional and health benefits of incorporating buckwheat into bread.

Findings suggest that regular consumption of buckwheat bread may help regulate blood sugar levels, improve cholesterol profiles, and support overall cardiovascular health.

The study was supervised by Dr Imran Khan and evaluated by renowned professors from Pakistan, England, and Italy.

Dr Khoula successfully defended her dissertation in a defense seminar attended by faculty members, scholars, and students, who commended the research for its potential impact on dietary recommendations, particularly for diabetic individuals.

Experts believe that buckwheat-based foods could serve as a nutritious alternative in managing diabetes and promoting heart health, encouraging further research in functional foods and nutrition.

