Open Menu

Study Finds Buckwheat-containing Bread Beneficial For Cardio-metabolic Health

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Study finds buckwheat-containing bread beneficial for cardio-metabolic health

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) A recent study conducted at The University of Agriculture, Peshawar (UAP) has revealed that buckwheat-containing bread can have positive effects on cardio-metabolic biomarkers in both healthy and diabetic individuals.

The research, carried out by Dr Khoula Begum as part of her PhD dissertation in Human Nutrition, explored the nutritional and health benefits of incorporating buckwheat into bread.

Findings suggest that regular consumption of buckwheat bread may help regulate blood sugar levels, improve cholesterol profiles, and support overall cardiovascular health.

The study was supervised by Dr Imran Khan and evaluated by renowned professors from Pakistan, England, and Italy.

Dr Khoula successfully defended her dissertation in a defense seminar attended by faculty members, scholars, and students, who commended the research for its potential impact on dietary recommendations, particularly for diabetic individuals.

Experts believe that buckwheat-based foods could serve as a nutritious alternative in managing diabetes and promoting heart health, encouraging further research in functional foods and nutrition.

APP/adi

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler restructures police & security force ..

Sharjah Ruler restructures police & security forces in Sharjah

10 minutes ago
 Ministry of Defence receives first patch of French ..

Ministry of Defence receives first patch of French 'Rafale' fighter jets

25 minutes ago
 Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits Alaska, US

Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits Alaska, US

2 hours ago
 Six Khwarij killed during Mir Ali IBO in North Waz ..

Six Khwarij killed during Mir Ali IBO in North Waziristan: ISPR

2 hours ago
 Plane crashes into military helicopter in Washingt ..

Plane crashes into military helicopter in Washington

3 hours ago
 “Call my Husband, Nadal” - American woman wait ..

“Call my Husband, Nadal” - American woman waits whole night for her lover

4 hours ago
US plane crash: Rescuers recover 18 bodies Potomac ..

US plane crash: Rescuers recover 18 bodies Potomac river, search underway for mo ..

4 hours ago
 UAE celebrates Chinese New Year, showcasing strong ..

UAE celebrates Chinese New Year, showcasing strong ties with China

5 hours ago
 Five skiers killed in French Alps avalanches on of ..

Five skiers killed in French Alps avalanches on off-piste routes

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi attends centennial celebration of ..

Sultan Al Qasimi attends centennial celebration of Sharjah Public Libraries

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan