UrduPoint.com

Study Finds More Than 28 Million Extra Years Of Life Lost In 31 Countries In 2020

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 07:17 PM

Study finds more than 28 million extra years of life lost in 31 countries in 2020

Over 28 million more years of life were lost than expected in 2020 due to Covid-19 pandemic, finds a study

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Over 28 million more years of life were lost than expected in 2020 due to Covid-19 pandemic, finds a study.

The study, published by The BMJ, analysed the effects of Covid-19 pandemic on life expectancy and premature mortality in 2020 in 37 upper-middle and high-income countries.

Rate of excess premature deaths was found to be higher in men than women, said Dr Nazrul islam from the Nuffield Department of Population Health, University of Oxford.

In 31 of 37 countries, more than 222 million years of life were lost in 2020, which is 28.1 million more than expected (17.3 million in men and 10.8 million in women), Medical Daily reported.

The highest decline in life expectancy (in years) was in Russia (minus 2.33 in men and minus 2.14 in women), the US (minus 2.27 in men and minus 1.61 in women), Bulgaria (minus 1.96 in men and minus 1.37 in women), Lithuania (minus 1.83 in men and minus 1.21 in women), Chile (minus 1.64 in men), and Spain (minus 1.11 in women).

Only Taiwan, New Zealand, Denmark, Iceland, Norway, and South Korea, had comparable or lower than expected years of life lost.

This "underscores the importance of successful viral suppression and elimination policies, including targeted and population based public health policy interventions," the researchers wrote in the study.

The team also compared the observed life expectancy and years of life lost in 2020 with those that would be expected based on historical trends in 2005-19 in 37 upper-middle and high-income countries.

Overall, excess years of life lost to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 were more than five times higher (2,510 per 100,000) than those associated with the seasonal influenza epidemic in 2015 (458 per 100,000), Islam said.

It was also relatively low in people younger than 65 years, except in Russia, Bulgaria, Lithuania, and the US where the excess years of life lost was more than 2,000 per 100,000.

"A comprehensive pandemic preparedness aimed at more resilient health systems could be key to tackling the impact of future pandemics. Quantifying the effects of specific policy interventions on the reduction of premature deaths will help inform future policy intervention," the researchers said.

Related Topics

Russia Norway Oxford Iceland Spain Bulgaria South Korea Chile Lithuania Denmark Influenza Women 2015 2020 From Million New Zealand

Recent Stories

United Arab Emirates University Alumni Award invit ..

United Arab Emirates University Alumni Award invites applications

3 minutes ago
 Dengue control possible with joint efforts: PGMI p ..

Dengue control possible with joint efforts: PGMI principal

37 seconds ago
 US trade deficit surged in September amid buying s ..

US trade deficit surged in September amid buying spree

41 seconds ago
 Two criminals nabbed with wine, weapons

Two criminals nabbed with wine, weapons

4 minutes ago
 President plants sapling during his visit to the C ..

President plants sapling during his visit to the Chief Minister House

4 minutes ago
 83 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab ..

83 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.