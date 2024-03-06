Open Menu

Study For Inter-city Metro Bus Service Starts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2024 | 08:44 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) In collaboration with the Government of Punjab and the Asian Development Bank (ADB), a new study has been started to launch an inter-city metro bus service under BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) project in the city.

In this connection, an eight-member delegation of ADB comprising Huma Daha, Hamid Khan, Muhammad Hussain and other experts called on Director General Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Asif at his office here on Wednesday.

Chief Engineer Mehr Ayub Gujjar, Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin, Deputy Director Engineering Sanul Malik and other officers were also present.

The DG FDA informed the delegation about the future needs of efficient travel facilities in the city and said that in this regard, the necessary routes, related development issues and other requirements have already been identified through a detailed survey at various forums.

However, to make this project successful on a stable and sustainable basis, technical measures based on modern scientific principles are indispensable, for which the technical support of world-class experts organised by the Asian Development Bank is of great importance.

The delegation also informed about the details of the BRT and said that ADB was designing a strong model for Punjab Urban Public Transport and in this regard, proposals of the stakeholders were being sought.

Faisalabad Government Of Punjab Punjab Metro Asian Development Bank

