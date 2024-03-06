Study For Inter-city Metro Bus Service Starts
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2024 | 08:44 PM
In collaboration with the Government of Punjab and the Asian Development Bank (ADB), a new study has been started to launch an inter-city metro bus service under BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) project in the city
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) In collaboration with the Government of Punjab and the Asian Development Bank (ADB), a new study has been started to launch an inter-city metro bus service under BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) project in the city.
In this connection, an eight-member delegation of ADB comprising Huma Daha, Hamid Khan, Muhammad Hussain and other experts called on Director General Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Asif at his office here on Wednesday.
Chief Engineer Mehr Ayub Gujjar, Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin, Deputy Director Engineering Sanul Malik and other officers were also present.
The DG FDA informed the delegation about the future needs of efficient travel facilities in the city and said that in this regard, the necessary routes, related development issues and other requirements have already been identified through a detailed survey at various forums.
However, to make this project successful on a stable and sustainable basis, technical measures based on modern scientific principles are indispensable, for which the technical support of world-class experts organised by the Asian Development Bank is of great importance.
The delegation also informed about the details of the BRT and said that ADB was designing a strong model for Punjab Urban Public Transport and in this regard, proposals of the stakeholders were being sought.
Recent Stories
DC Murree visits THQ Hospital, Murree to inspect facilities
UK govt woos voters with more pre-election tax cuts
Spain prosecutors seek jail for ex-Madrid coach Ancelotti over tax
NTDC replaces 160-MVA auto-transformer with 250-MVA at Daharki
PCJCCI, UHE ink MoU for women empowerment
Speakers call for devising strategies to address obesity
Italy starts visa service from Lahore
SBP Governor highlights potential of data utilization for economic growth
Karachi Kings grab third win of PSL 9
Punjab governor stresses students role in promotion of knowledge-based economy
Experts warn of early solution of food security issues amid severe climate crisi ..
PSL 9: United elect to bowl against Qalandars tonight
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Murree visits THQ Hospital, Murree to inspect facilities9 minutes ago
-
NTDC replaces 160-MVA auto-transformer with 250-MVA at Daharki2 minutes ago
-
Speakers call for devising strategies to address obesity2 minutes ago
-
Punjab governor stresses students role in promotion of knowledge-based economy1 hour ago
-
Experts warn of early solution of food security issues amid severe climate crisis1 hour ago
-
Saraiki culture day observed1 hour ago
-
Art, fashion exhibition concludes at GIK Institute1 hour ago
-
IHC issued notice to NAB in PTI founder's bail plea1 hour ago
-
Illegal appointments case: Court again delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, others1 hour ago
-
Relief to people first priority: Commissioner2 hours ago
-
PM directs payment of compensation for damaged houses till March 112 hours ago
-
23 outlaws held; Narcotics, weapons seized2 hours ago