'Study in Saudi Arabia' program to serve students from 160 countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Saudi Arabia's new ambitious educational program titled 'Study in Saudi Arabia' aims to benefit male and female students as well as academics and researchers of 160 countries from all over the world.

The Council of Ministers took a landmark decision to issue long-term and short-term educational visas, targeting male and female students, researchers and academics from across the world for their higher studies.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of education has clarified that the educational visa scheme aims to attract students having outstanding talents as well as to raise the quality of the educational process and outputs of research and innovation, Saudi Gazette Reported.

The scheme targets to present Saudi Arabia as an attractive global educational destination, in addition to raising the level of classification and efficiency of Saudi educational institutions worldwide, and increasing the Kingdom's contribution to spreading the values of moderation and the Arabic language teaching.

The ministry indicated that the visa tend to attract male and female students, researchers, and international professors and academics to Saudi Arabia. There will be short-term visas to study programs that reach up to a full academic year, and long-term visas to study long academic and scientific programs.

The ministry pointed out that there are several advantages for the visa for students from 160 countries. The students do not require a sponsor for pursuing their studies under the program; the ministry cited as one of the most important advantage. There will be recording of data in nine languages, linking applications with the relevant authorities, in additionto simplifying the procedures for joining higher studies in the Kingdom.