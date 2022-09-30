UrduPoint.com

'Study In Saudi Arabia' Program To Serve Students From 160 Countries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2022 | 08:59 PM

'Study in Saudi Arabia' program to serve students from 160 countries

Saudi Arabia's new ambitious educational program titled 'Study in Saudi Arabia' aims to benefit male and female students as well as academics and researchers of 160 countries from all over the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Saudi Arabia's new ambitious educational program titled 'Study in Saudi Arabia' aims to benefit male and female students as well as academics and researchers of 160 countries from all over the world.

The Council of Ministers took a landmark decision to issue long-term and short-term educational visas, targeting male and female students, researchers and academics from across the world for their higher studies.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of education has clarified that the educational visa scheme aims to attract students having outstanding talents as well as to raise the quality of the educational process and outputs of research and innovation, Saudi Gazette Reported.

The scheme targets to present Saudi Arabia as an attractive global educational destination, in addition to raising the level of classification and efficiency of Saudi educational institutions worldwide, and increasing the Kingdom's contribution to spreading the values of moderation and the Arabic language teaching.

The ministry indicated that the visa tend to attract male and female students, researchers, and international professors and academics to Saudi Arabia. There will be short-term visas to study programs that reach up to a full academic year, and long-term visas to study long academic and scientific programs.

The ministry pointed out that there are several advantages for the visa for students from 160 countries. The students do not require a sponsor for pursuing their studies under the program; the ministry cited as one of the most important advantage. There will be recording of data in nine languages, linking applications with the relevant authorities, in additionto simplifying the procedures for joining higher studies in the Kingdom.

Related Topics

World Education Saudi Male Saudi Arabia Visa All From Arab

Recent Stories

Imran's lies of American conspiracy exposed: Rana ..

Imran's lies of American conspiracy exposed: Rana Ihsan Afzal

2 minutes ago
 Martyrdom of Kashmiris by Indian troops grave conc ..

Martyrdom of Kashmiris by Indian troops grave concern: FO

2 minutes ago
 BISP disburses over Rs57 bln among 2,316,453 flood ..

BISP disburses over Rs57 bln among 2,316,453 flood affected families

2 minutes ago
 Mother & Child block at Gangaram Hospital to be op ..

Mother & Child block at Gangaram Hospital to be opened soon: Minister

2 minutes ago
 UK Bans Export of About 700 Goods to Russia

UK Bans Export of About 700 Goods to Russia

13 minutes ago
 13-day typhoid prevention campaign to start from O ..

13-day typhoid prevention campaign to start from Oct 03 in Tank

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.